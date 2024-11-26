Two men in their 30s arrested in Londonderry city after drugs found in car stop
Two men are being detained after police discovered drugs in a car.
They were held this morning after officers on patrol in Londonderry city stopped and searched a vehicle in the Rossville Street area at around 11.15am.
During the search, a small quantity of suspected Class C drugs were seized.
The two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences, and remain in police custody at time of writing.