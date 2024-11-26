Two men in their 30s arrested in Londonderry city after drugs found in car stop

By Adam Kula
Published 26th Nov 2024

Two men are being detained after police discovered drugs in a car.

They were held this morning after officers on patrol in Londonderry city stopped and searched a vehicle in the Rossville Street area at around 11.15am.

During the search, a small quantity of suspected Class C drugs were seized.

The two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences, and remain in police custody at time of writing.

