Two men stopped at Sandyknowes roundabout in stop and search operation charged with possessing counterfeit currency
Two men, aged 20 and 39, arrested by officers from the Auto Crime Team following the stop and search of a vehicle near Sandyknowes Roundabout in Newtownabbey on Monday 23rd June, have been charged to appear at court.
They have been charged with possessing counterfeit currency and are due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 24th June.
A 15-year-old boy who was arrested along with the men was later released unconditionally.
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.