News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
47 minutes ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
1 hour ago Prince Louis’ birthday celebrated with smiling wheelbarrow photo
11 hours ago UK emergency alert: What is UK phone alert and why is it happening
21 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert

Two men to appear in court charged with robbery and attempted robbery in Ballymena

Two men have been charged following a robbery and an attempted robbery at two news agents in Ballymena yesterday, Saturday 22 April.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read

The men aged 23 and 25 have been charged with a number of offences including robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charges relate to the attempted robbery of a shop on the Cullybackey Road and the robbery of a shop in the Linenhall Street areas of Ballymena.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both are expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 24 April.

Two men have been charged following a robbery and an attempted robbery at two news agents in Ballymena.Two men have been charged following a robbery and an attempted robbery at two news agents in Ballymena.
Two men have been charged following a robbery and an attempted robbery at two news agents in Ballymena.
Most Popular

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.