Two men to appear in court charged with robbery and attempted robbery in Ballymena
Two men have been charged following a robbery and an attempted robbery at two news agents in Ballymena yesterday, Saturday 22 April.
The men aged 23 and 25 have been charged with a number of offences including robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
The charges relate to the attempted robbery of a shop on the Cullybackey Road and the robbery of a shop in the Linenhall Street areas of Ballymena.
Both are expected to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 24 April.
As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.