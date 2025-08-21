Two men to appear in court today charged in connection with a large cannabis factory located in a warehouse
Two men, arrested in connection with a large cannabis factory located in a warehouse in the Bangor area on Wednesday, 20th August, have been charged to court.
The men – both aged 30-years – are charged with offences including cultivating cannabis, criminal damage and dishonestly using electricity and are expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court today (Thursday, 21st August).
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.