Two men to appear in court today charged with the murder of Kevin Conway in west Belfast

Mr Conway, who was 26 years old, died after he was shot multiple times in his home in Rossnareen Park on Tuesday 9 January.

He was linked to an organised crime gang known as The Firm.

Last evening a 53-year-old man was charged with the murder of Kevin Conway by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 29th January).

As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

And earlier a 27-year-old man was also been charged with his murder.

A third man arrested in connection with Mr Conway's murder was released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.