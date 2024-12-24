Two officers injured after PSNI car deliberately rammed during pursuit after a vehicle failed to stop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police seek vehicle after deliberate ramming

Police are appealing for information after a police vehicle was deliberately rammed in Crossmaglen early this morning, Tuesday 24th December, leaving two officers injured.

Local policing Inspector Lawson said: “Officers were on patrol in the town at around 5.30am when they observed a suspicious black Volkswagen CC in the Cardinal O’Fiaich Square area.

“The vehicle failed to stop for police and, following a short pursuit to North Street, it rammed the side of the police car, causing damage and injuries to the two officers inside.

A vehicle parked nearby was also damaged.

“The suspect vehicle then made off in the direction of Carran Road. Due to the dangerous manner in which it was being driven, other officers in the area were unable to safely continue the pursuit without posing significant risk to the public.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, which is likely to be bearing significant frontal damage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 229 of 24/12/24.”

Inspector Lawson continued: “This vehicle was, in effect, used as a weapon against our officers.

It is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way.