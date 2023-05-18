Two ongoing security alerts in north Belfast - motorists asked to avoid the area
Police are currently in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious object at the Rosehead area of North Belfast this afternoon, Thursday 18th May.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
A short time later the PSNI said they are attending another security alert in the Duncairn Gardens area of north Belfast.
They said cordons are in place following a report of a suspicious object in the area, and the road is closed between Edlingham Street and Upper Mervue Street.
Police added that motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.
And a further update will be provided in due course.
Both security alerts come as the public take to the polls for the council elections in Northern Ireland.