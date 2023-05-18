News you can trust since 1737
Two ongoing security alerts in north Belfast - motorists asked to avoid the area

Police are currently in attendance following the discovery of a suspicious object at the Rosehead area of North Belfast this afternoon, Thursday 18th May.

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th May 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:26 BST

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A short time later the PSNI said they are attending another security alert in the Duncairn Gardens area of north Belfast.

They said cordons are in place following a report of a suspicious object in the area, and the road is closed between Edlingham Street and Upper Mervue Street.

Police added that motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

And a further update will be provided in due course.

Both security alerts come as the public take to the polls for the council elections in Northern Ireland.

18th May 2023 PresseyeA security alert is ongoing in Belfast following the discovery of a 'suspicious object'.Police have been called to the Rosehead area, in the north of the city, following the discovery on Thursday afternoon, May 18. It comes as the public take to the polls for the council elections in Northern Ireland.The public have been asked to avoid the area but no further details have been released at this stage.Photo by -Presseye18th May 2023 PresseyeA security alert is ongoing in Belfast following the discovery of a 'suspicious object'.Police have been called to the Rosehead area, in the north of the city, following the discovery on Thursday afternoon, May 18. It comes as the public take to the polls for the council elections in Northern Ireland.The public have been asked to avoid the area but no further details have been released at this stage.Photo by -Presseye
