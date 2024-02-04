Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inspector Porter said: “Shortly after 11:20pm, it was reported that officers approached a man who was standing beside a white Peugeot van in the Castlekeele Estate area. The man then got into the vehicle and as police pulled up behind the van, the driver reversed at speed and collided with the police vehicle a number of times causing damage to the vehicle.

“One of the officers got out of the vehicle and approached the van and at this point the driver drove at the officer who had to take evasive action to get out of the way. Two officers received minor injuries during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The driver attempted to make off on foot from the scene, but was arrested a short time later. He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and various other related motoring offences. He remains in police custody at this time.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a police vehicle was rammed a number of times in Newry yesterday (February 3)

“Our police officers work tirelessly at all hours of the day and night on behalf of the community to keep the community safe. This type of behaviour is dangerous and reprehensible and it needs to stop.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist us with our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference of 1887 03/04/24.”