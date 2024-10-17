PSNI chase a speeding vehicle

Two PSNI officers have been injured after their police vehicle was deliberately rammed in the Dungannon area during the early hours of this morning, Thursday 17 October.

In a statement the PSNI said the incident happened just after 1am when police on patrol spotted a vehicle being driven erratically.

Officers signalled for the car, a silver Ford C Max, to stop on Millix Road, Ballygawley – but the driver performed a dangerous manoeuvre and made off.

Police enquiries indicated that the vehicle may travel to the Upper Cranlone Road area and officers made their way there in their Skoda Kodiaq police vehicle.

Upon spotting the police car, the Ford reversed at speed before being driven forward on the wrong side of the road and ramming into the Kodiaq.

And despite suffering injuries, the two officers were able to effect the arrest of the driver, a 49-year-old man, for a number of driving offences including dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

Mid Ulster District Commander Superintendent Daniel McPhillips said: “Our officers were out working hard in the early hours of the morning to keep their local community safe when this utterly reckless and deliberate act occurred.

"The actions of the suspect must be condemned in the strongest possible terms, and stand in stark contrast to the dedicated actions of the two officers.

"Despite suffering injuries both officers continued on duty, arresting the suspect and taking him into custody.

"They are seeking medical attention for their injuries today but both hope to be back on shift as soon as possible.

"Their commitment to this community is second to none and exemplifies the dedication of the officers who serve the people of Mid Ulster.

"The police vehicle sustained frontal damage and will now be off the road for repairs, which obviously impacts on the local community.

"I would ask anyone who may have captured any relevant dashcam or doorbell footage that could assist us in this case, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 50 17/10/24.”

Information can also be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/