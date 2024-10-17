Man and and woman arrested after they use barrel to smash window in Northern Ireland shopping centre in the Royal Avenue area
Inspector Jackson said: "We received a report at around 4.45am that two people used a barrel to smash a window and gain entry to a shop in a shopping centre in the Royal Avenue area.
A number of items of clothes were stolen.
"Officers attended and quickly located the two suspects, a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.
"They were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody at this time.
"This week is Safer Business Action Week and we hope these arrests highlight how serious the Police Service of Northern Ireland take crimes against retailers in Belfast." Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 156 17/10/24.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/