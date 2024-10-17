Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have made two arrests following a report of a burglary at a shopping centre in Belfast city centre in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 17th October.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Jackson said: "We received a report at around 4.45am that two people used a barrel to smash a window and gain entry to a shop in a shopping centre in the Royal Avenue area.

A number of items of clothes were stolen.

Castlecourt Shopping Centre

"Officers attended and quickly located the two suspects, a 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in police custody at this time.

"This week is Safer Business Action Week and we hope these arrests highlight how serious the Police Service of Northern Ireland take crimes against retailers in Belfast." Police would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 156 17/10/24.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/