Two residential properties set alight in overnight arson attack in Newtownabbey - no injuries reported

Police are currently at the scene of a fire in the Park Road area of Newtownabbey.

A statement from the PSNI advises that a report was received at approximately 12.15am that two residential properties were set alight.

Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Police are currently treating this as arson and anyone with any information about what happened is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 15 21/11/24.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport