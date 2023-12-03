Police have launched a murder inquiry and made three arrests following the discovery of a body in Lurgan on Sunday (December 3).

Forensics in the Edward Street area of Lurgan as police launch a murder inquiry. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A cordon remains in place in Edward Street close to the junctions with Hill Street and Sloan Street.

Shortly before 1pm on Sunday, the PSNI said its Major Investigation team were now involved.

A police spokesperson said: “Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31 year old man, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.

"Edward Street remains closed at this time while officers conduct further enquiries. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

Police have also appealed for any potential witnesses to come forward.

“Detectives would ask anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, and who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."