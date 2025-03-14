Two women stabbed in Downpatrick house: Police arrest man on attempted murder

The violent incident took place on Stream Street in Downpatrick. Photo: Google Streetview

A 26 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two women were stabbed at a house in Downpatrick this morning (14th).

The PSNI say they tackled the man, who was armed with two knives, after his attack on the women spilled out of a property on Stream Street in the Co Down town at around 8.30am today.

A police spokeswoman said that one of the women, a 35-year-old, was “further violently assaulted” in the back garden of the property, inflicting a serious knife wound to her neck and other lacerations to her head and face.

Officers arriving at the scene were able to intervene and arrest the suspect, said the spokeswoman; the other woman, who in her 50s, also suffered stab wounds.

Both women were taken to hospital, one by air ambulance and one by road.

Local PSNI Inspector Eamonn Campbell said their injuries, although serious, are “not believed to be life threatening at this time”.

The arrested man has been taken into custody and will be questioned on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder.

The scene at Stream Street, which runs close to the centre of Downpatrick, is currently being examined and the police have asked the public to avoid the area as far as is possible.