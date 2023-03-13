The police watchdog said William Loyd-Hughes, 26, who was based at Huddersfield Police Station, in West Yorkshire, is accused of publishing images in support of a proscribed organisation, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2000.

He also faces three charges under the Communications Act 2003 of sharing grossly offensive messages on Twitter.

Loyd-Hughes is due to appear in court later this week.

A then new UDA Mural in the Glenfada area of Carrickfergus painted in 2015. Police said at the time that they were working to remove what was described as a "UDA recruitment mural" in Co Antrim Town. For illustration purposes only. It is not known what images were allegedly posted by the West Yorkshire detention officer in this story. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Monday that the charges follow an investigation it directed, carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, into the messages following a mandatory referral from West Yorkshire Police in September 2022.

It said the Crown Prosecution Service authorised four charges against Loyd-Hughes and the alleged offences are believed to have taken place in August and September 2022, while he was working for West Yorkshire Police as a civilian staff member.

Loyd-Hughes is due to make his first appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London, on March 15.