A court hearing earlier this month heard that the PSNI raided the address as part of investigations into the South East Antrim UDA.

The sentences were handed down at Laganside Court today, Friday.

The PSNI raids were linked to the UDA in South East Antrim.

Norman Haggan Jnr, aged 43, was sentenced to 2 years’ imprisonment while his father Norman Haggan Snr, aged 77, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Sophie Hamilton, aged 30, was also sentenced to 6 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Detective Inspector O’Neill said: “In March 2020, officers conducted a search of a property in Carrickfergus and seized a quantity of herbal cannabis and cocaine. A number of shotgun cartridges, mobile phones, a computer and sum of money were also seized. The three were subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.”

“Paramilitary organisations who bring drugs onto our streets and into our homes are causing nothing but pain and heartache. They don’t care about the lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.

“Working with partner organisations, we are committed to disrupting the activities of those who make their money from the supply of illegal drugs.

“If anyone has information, or indeed concerns, I would ask them to get in touch with us on 101.”

