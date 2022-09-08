McGregor, of The Paddocks, Castledillon, Straffan, Co Kildare, appeared at Blanchardstown District Court on Thursday morning.

Garda Denis Lordan, of Lucan Garda Station, said officers had further charged the accused.

For McGregor, barrister David Staunton said: "This is an additional charge arising from the same incident."

Conor McGregor leaves Blanchardstown Court, Dublin, where he is charged with dangerous driving in relation to an incident in west Dublin in March

Mr Staunton said he wished to review the CCTV footage following the new charge.

After the hearing, a solicitor for McGregor said the new charge relates to an allegation of careless driving.

McGregor appeared in court on April 7 over two counts of dangerous driving.

He was also charged with driving without insurance and a licence, and failing to produce a certificate of insurance or licence.

The UFC star had been travelling in his Bentley Continental GT on the N4/M50 interchange in Lucan, west Dublin, when he was stopped by gardai on March 22.

McGregor – the first UFC fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously – sat at the back of the busy courtroom while waiting for his case to be called.

Leaving the court, McGregor said "Just off to shoot this film now. Going to be a lot of fun."

Before departing in a black Mercedes, he said he flies out in a couple of days to start filming, and hopes to be fighting again soon.