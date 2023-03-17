UFF flag: Man faces court accused of flying flag supporting banned loyalist group

A UFF mural

Kieron Brockhouse, 41, faces two charges of supporting a proscribed organisation on or around April 7 2021 and May 8 2022.

It is alleged he expressed support by "flying the flag" associated with the Ulster Freedom Fighters and posting a photograph on social media "being reckless as to whether it encouraged support for the organisation".

On Friday, Brockhouse, from Dudley, in the West Midlands, appeared by video link before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey.