UFF flag: Man faces court accused of flying flag supporting banned loyalist group

​A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of flying the flag of a proscribed Ulster loyalist group and posting a picture on social media.

By Emily Pennink, PA Old Bailey Correspondent
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT
A UFF mural
Kieron Brockhouse, 41, faces two charges of supporting a proscribed organisation on or around April 7 2021 and May 8 2022.

It is alleged he expressed support by "flying the flag" associated with the Ulster Freedom Fighters and posting a photograph on social media "being reckless as to whether it encouraged support for the organisation".

On Friday, Brockhouse, from Dudley, in the West Midlands, appeared by video link before Mr Justice Jeremy Baker for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey.

The judge set a plea and case management hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on July 14 with a provisional trial on a date to be fixed in December.