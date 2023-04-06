DUP representative Niree McMorris was commenting after Waterside schoolgirl Ella McClay was assaulted by a number of other girls on Monday.

A video of the attack – which police are treating as a sectarian hate crime – was then posted on social media.

Cllr McMorris said Ella has been in pain following the assault and has sought further medical treatment.

Speaking to the News Letter after visiting the McClay family home on Thursday, Cllr McMorris said: "They are just highly traumatised by the whole thing. [Ella] hasn’t been out of the house since it happened.

"I hope this is an isolated incident,” however, Cllr McMorris added: “There is an undercurrent in the city… and concern about how teenagers are running around in groups within communities.

"It’s one thing to attack somebody, but to actually put it out onto social media… that poor girl has to re-live the trauma all of the time, knowing that [video] is out there.”

Police said the incident was reported to have taken place around 5.20pm on Monday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “This is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime, and police are appealing to anyone who has information about this attack, or who witnessed it, to get in touch.

“The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 937 of 05/04/23. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane, Cllr Sandra Duffy said: “Our city centre should be a safe space for every young person to visit and socialise and I would appeal to anyone who has information relating to this attack to report it to the PSNI.”

Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson said: “There is no place for sectarian attitudes in our society, nor such violence as seen in our city. It is particularly disappointing to see it from a group of young people.”