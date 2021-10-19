Unionists mourn ‘honourable man’ Dennis Hutchings and question judgement of PPS

Whilst a number of politicians voiced sympathies for the family of John Pat Cunningham – who Mr Hutchings was accused of trying to murder – they also lamented the fact that prosecutors had mounted a case against the 80-year-old Cornwall veteran.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the leader of the DUP, set the tone early in the day on BBC radio.

He told listeners: “I met Dennis a number of times, shared platforms with him as we campaigned for an end to the witch-hunt against our veterans.

“I was deeply disappointed – indeed shocked – when the decision was taken to bring this 80-year-old man in ill-health and on dialysis to trial.

“He’s been literally dragged before the courts.

“Now, Dennis is an honourable man. He wanted to clear his name. He was prepared to go, despite the risk to his health.

“But I do think this morning there are serious questions that need to be asked of those who took the decision that it was in the public interest to prosecute this man.”

And the issue was also brought to the floor of the Stormont Assembly, where MLAs lined up to voice their views.

DUP MLA Paul Frew said: “Dennis reminded me of people whom I have surrounded myself with all my life: strong, hard-working, diligent and compassionate people.

“He was a soldier who served his country and was, no doubt, let down many times in that service by his superior officers ...

“Here was a man doing his duty, serving where he was sent. He had no choice in that. Yet years later, this brave soldier, as an old man, was dragged to Belfast to go through what can only be described as a show trial.”

UUP leader and former Army captain Doug Beattie said: “The first thing that I need to do is to pass on my condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Dennis Hutchings.

“I also pass on my continuing condolences to the family of John Pat Cunningham, who deserves truth and justice.

“Now, however, Dennis Hutchings also deserves truth and justice ...

“We took a guy in his 80s, who had kidney failure and heart disease, and brought him to court.

“Some will say that that was in the public interest and some that, in hindsight, maybe we should not have done that.

“However, it is not hindsight, because the case was made that this would have a detrimental effect on his health and, as we see, it did.”

And TUV leader Jim Allister told MLAs: “Last night [Monday], we heard of the sad end to the torrid pursuit of an old soldier.

“The veteran Dennis Hutchings was needlessly dragged to court from his home and family in Cornwall in what had all the appearances of a witch-hunt of a former soldier.

“Last Monday, when I stood with him outside the Crown Court, it was evident to me that he was far from well.

“This was a man who, every other day, had to have kidney dialysis and had heart trouble, yet there he was, strong in his presentation but labouring under the obvious strain and cruelty of being put in that position.

“Our Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr [Stephen] Herron, should consider his position.

“His office argued that Mr Hutchings was fit to stand trial ...

“I say this to Mr Herron, our director of public prosecutions: Why did you do that to that man?”

He concluded: “Mr Hutchings entered the trial under the presumption of innocence. and, in the same vein, he died an innocent man.”

Meanwhile, Paula Bradshaw of the Alliance Party, hit out at those who were taking the opportunity to “gloat” over Mr Hutchings’ death.

“I do not know what happened in 1974,” she said.

“I was only two-years-old at the time, and, as I look around the chamber, I see many who are of a similar age.

“I am concerned that there are those in the House and beyond, especially on social media, who are playing politics with Mr Hutchings’ passing.

“It is essential to note that decisions on prosecution and fitness to stand trial are matters for the independent PPS and judiciary.

“They are not matters in which politicians should involve themselves ...

“Yesterday, I said of Sir David Amess MP: ‘May he rest in peace’.