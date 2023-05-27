Updated: Person arrested after report of a woman with a suspected firearm in Joy's Entry area of Belfast

Detective Sergeant Kennedy said: "Police received a report shortly after 2.05pm yesterday, Friday 26th May, that a woman had a gun and was threatening to shoot a number of people in a licensed premises.

"Officers attended and arrested a 51-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences, including carrying an imitation firearm in a public place. She remains in police custody at this time.

"Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1020 of 26/05/23.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Update

Detectives have charged a 51-year-old woman with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following a report of a woman with a suspected firearm in the Joys Entry area of Belfast on Friday 26th May.She is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 23rd June. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.