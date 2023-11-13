​The leadership of the UVF in east Belfast has been “stood down” reports on Monday suggested.

A UVF Mural in east Belfast. Photo: Paul Faith/PA Wire

Up to eight individuals are said to have been removed from their positions by the illegal organisation’s hierarchy.The east Belfast UVF has been associated with involvement in serious criminality, including drug dealing over many years.

The decision to stand down the leadership in the area was revealed in a statement read at a number of Remembrance Sunday events, the BBC has reported.

It has not been seen by BBC News NI.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A senior loyalist source said the order "became effective" from midnight and followed the conclusion of an internal "investigation" last week.

They said it was an attempt to "put clear blue sky between loyalism and those intent on criminal activity".