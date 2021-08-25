Vandals sought as criminal damage caused to Royal British Legion war memorial

The site in question is the Royal British Legion statues in the Cenotaph at Dromore Square, Co Down.

The PSNI posted pictures online of the damage, but the images are extremely unclear.

It appears that the metal silhouette of a soldier has been slightly bent out of shape.

Enquiries are continuing and the police have appealed to anyone who was in the area between 5pm Monday August 23 and 1pm Tuesday August 24 and who may have witnessed the incident.

If you have any information contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 848 of 24/08/21 or you can use the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

