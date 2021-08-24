Pigs will fly: firm apologises after image circulates of depressing bacon sandwich on Ryanair flight

The offending sandwich

The whole issue came to the fore when Dublin crime writer Liz Nugent tweeted out a picture of the offending food to her 14,800 followers.

The picture had been sent to her by friend Aimee Woods.

It was said to have cost 5.50 Euro (£4.71) and was served on a Ryanair flight.

Now, in response, Ryanair has circulated this apology from its supplier Retail in Motion:

“We are sorry and apologize for your friend’s disappointing experience.

“We always strive to deliver products that meet the high standards of our customer Ryanair.

“In this case, we are extremely disappointed that we did not meet the usual high standards.

“We will look into this.”

