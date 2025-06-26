Viable device found inside Newtownards property - residents return to their homes

A security alert in the Linden Place area of Newtownards has now ended.

Sergeant Fenton said: “Police received a report at approximately 5.25pm yesterday, Wednesday 26th June, of a suspicious object located inside a residential property in the area.

“Officers attended the scene together with ammunition technical officers, and examined the device, which was discovered to be viable.

“A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated, as enquiries were conducted, and the device was secured and taken away for further examination.

Security alert

“Residents were allowed to return to their homes shortly after midnight today, Thursday 26th June.

“Our enquiries are ongoing this morning, and we would appeal to anyone with any information which might assist us to contact 101, quoting reference number 1243 of 25/06/25.”