Victim left 'extremely badly shaken' after being held at gunpoint by masked men during aggravated burglary

A man has been left ‘extremely badly shaken’ after an aggravated burglary by two masked men last night.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Sep 2023, 15:18 BST- 2 min read
A PSNI statement reveals that detectives are investigating a report of an aggravated burglary in Clady last night, Wednesday 20 September, during which a man was held at gunpoint.

It adds that around 10pm it was reported two masked men went into a house on New Street in the village.

One of the men went upstairs while the other stayed with the occupant who had been pushed onto the floor and threatened with a gun.

Armed manArmed man
A number of items were stolen by the masked intruders, including the keys to a beige-coloured Nissan.

At around 10.25pm, police received a report about a vehicle on fire on Lisdoo Road in the Clady area.

Detectives believe, at this time, this was the vehicle taken from New Street.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "This was an horrific incident which must have been terrifying for the victim.

"We have visited and spoken with him today and he is extremely badly shaken, as you can imagine, and officers will be supporting him.

"The fear that he must have felt while this despicable crime unfolded is unimaginable.

" No one should have to go through this.

"We have conducted a number of enquiries so far, and have a number of appeals to make to the public.

"Were you in the New Street area of Clady from around 9.50pm to 10.15pm last night? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously, did you see anything out of the ordinary?

"Did you notice the Nissan being driven from New Street in a suspicious manner towards Lisdoo Road? Were you travelling at that time, in either area?

"If so we'd ask you to check any dash cam footage you have as this may have captured the movements of the vehicle or what happened after it was left on Lisdoo Road.

"If you know who was involved, or have any information call us. The information you provide could be significant."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 361 of 21/09/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org