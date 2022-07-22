VIDEO: Listen to IRA commander in charge of Bloody Friday claim ‘we absolutely did not intend to kill anyone’ with over 20 explosions at civilian targets on a Friday afternoon

Bloody Friday – the 50th anniversary of which fell this week – was one of the most grimly memorable days of the Troubles, with nine people killed in over 20 near-simultaneous bombings.

By Adam Kula
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 4:39 pm
But the commander in charge of the bombing campaign, Brendan Hughes (aka ‘The Dark’), went on to claim that the IRA had “absolutely” not intended to kill anyone.

Estimates vary, but there were over 20 bombs in different locations around the city – some just a couple of hundred yards from each other – that detonated between 2pm and 4pm on July 21, 1972.

Added to that were a series of hoax alerts designed to confuse the police.

One of the many explosions of Bloody Friday, and their mastermind, Brendan Hughes

In some cases, this meant that no evacuation was possible, or even that people were unwittingly evacuated towards other unexploded bombs.

Despite this, Hughes told the Boston Tapes (a project to record the recollections of paramilitaries, on the proviso that they not be publicised while they were alive) that killing people had not been an objective.

He said that he had “a fair deal of regret” about the bloodbath.

He was never convicted for masterminding the conspiracy, and died in 2008.

