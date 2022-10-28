Vile campaign against war memorials must stop says DUP MLA Diane Forsythe after Kilkeel attacks

DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe has said the campaign of hate against the war memorials in Kilkeel must stop. Ms Forsythe called for political leadership and support for the police to arrest and prosecute those responsible.

She said: “This year we unveiled the VC statue in Kilkeel, such was the fear of attack, a local organisation installed CCTV. Only this week, the war memorial and service memorial have been attacked twice. This is vile. For anyone to wreck the wreaths and be urinating on the memorial is grotesquely offensive.

“I am calling for political leadership from all parties in South Down and for the arrest and prosecution of those causing criminal damage to the war memorial. In addition I also want to see a more proactive policing operation to ensure the people who feel this is acceptable are brought before the courts. There is no place for such intolerance in Kilkeel.”

Diane Forsythe at Kilkeel War Memorial

Earlier this year wreaths at the war memorial in Moy were destroyed on six occasions over a six-week period in May and June. And in April poppy wreaths were set alight at the war memorial in Glengormley. In the same month wreaths that had been laid at Dungannon’s war memorial were removed and kicked and thrown around the town square.

The attacks in Kilkeel coincide with launch of the Poppy Appeal yesterday in Northern Ireland, honouring the service of our Armed Forces, and asking the public to recognise this by wearing a poppy and donating to the Appeal.