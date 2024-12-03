Wanted man: Sussex Police make appeal to recall prisoner Thomas O’Neill to prison - he has links across England and Northern Ireland
A police force on the mainland has issued an appeal to recall prisoner Thomas O’Neill to prison.
Sussex Police, in their social media appeal, say the ‘50-year-old, of no fixed address, is reported to have breached the terms of his licence’.
‘O'Neill has links to areas across England and Northern Ireland and may be travelling by car,’ adds the release.
If you see O'Neill, or have information to assist in locating him, call 999 quoting reference 1343 of 07/11’.