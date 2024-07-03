WATCH Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at court this morning in Newry on sex charges
Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has arrived at Newry Magistrates’ Court for a hearing to establish whether there is sufficient evidence to send him for trial over historical sex offences.
Donaldson was met by his lawyer, John McBurney, as he arrived at court, where there was a significant police presence.
