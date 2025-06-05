'We will bounce back, stronger than ever before' says SIXTY SIX owner after bar/restaurant gutted in Northern Ireland arson attack

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:48 BST

The owner of an historic pub hit by a ‘deliberate’ fire earlier this week has told of his determination to ‘bounce back, stronger than ever before’.
In a social media post, Eamon McAuley, owner of the business ‘Sixty Six’ which was formerly known as Billy Andy's, said: ‘We always love seeing wonderful reviews of our establishment and this is probably one of the last reviews we will get for a while for our much beloved Sixty Six.

‘This will only be temporary.

‘We will bounce back, stronger than ever before.

‘We can not wait to welcome you all back in the future.

‘For now we must remain closed and take stock of the devastation.

‘Thank you to everyone who has called, emailed, messaged or left a comment on our page. We appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts

‘From all the staff at Sixty Six’

This comes days after am earlier post from Mr McAuley which told of his devastation.

Then he said: ‘In the early hours of Monday 2nd June a fire swept through our building.

‘All staff are safe and well but devastated with what has happened.

‘Unfortunately the majority of our building did not survive and it is with heavy hearts that we will have to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

‘We are in the process of trying to contact everyone who had a booking or an event with us.

‘Thank you for your understanding and patience at this very difficult time for our team’.

In a statement yesterday PSNI Sergeant Allen said: “We received a report at around 2.50am of a fire at a commercial premises in the Browndod Road area.

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze.

"Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

