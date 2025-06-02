Owner of historic NI pub 'closed for the foreseeable future' after 'deliberate' fire inundated with customer support after blaze 'devastation'

The owner of an historic pub hit by a ‘deliberate’ fire who told of his devastation has been inundated with support from his customers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a report of a fire in Larne on Sunday, 2nd June.

Last night, posting on social media, Eamon McAuley, owner of the business ‘Sixty Six’ which was formerly known as Billy Andy's said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In the early hours of Monday 2nd June a fire swept through our building.

‘All staff are safe and well but devastated with what has happened.

‘Unfortunately the majority of our building did not survive and it is with heavy hearts that we will have to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

‘We are in the process of trying to contact everyone who had a booking or an event with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

side view of the premises alight

‘If you would like to speak with someone please email [email protected] and we will try to get back to you as soon as possible.

‘Our phoneline has been diverted to a temporary number….

‘Thank you for your understanding and patience at this very difficult time for our team’.

In a statement yesterday PSNI Sergeant Allen said: “We received a report at around 2.50am of a fire at a commercial premises in the Browndod Road area.

Larne bar alight

"Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who worked to extinguish the blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Enquiries are ongoing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.”

Yesterday, posting on social media, Eamon McAuley, spoke of his devastation that his business has been gutted.

"I get this information in the middle of the night that my business is on fire, I’m gutted and shaken atm..,” he posted.

Larne bar alight

He added that he is "very glad that no one was hurt or trapped inside”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank all the loyal customers and staff for getting me through the past couple of years, and I give my sincerest apologies to anyone who has functions /weddings / accommodation booked, we will help you in every way we can to find new venues etc etc,” he added.

"I’m sure there will be a lot of talk and many of a made up story.. but talk is cheap!!

"My business wasn’t.

"Eamon”.

The Sixty Six online site says ‘Our restaurant combines the idyllic surroundings of the Antrim countryside with the highest calibre of gastronomy.

‘Peat fires, low ceilings, and a fine selection of beers and whiskies, Billy Andy's remains true to its historic roots’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven fire appliances and an aerial support unit attended the scene, and the blaze was extinguished by 8am.

Speaking on social media, the UUP’s Roy Beggs said: ‘Sad loss of local Restaurant & B&B through fire damage.

‘With Sixty Six's (Billy Andy's) roof gone & building gutted, it will take many months to repair.’

Police are also asking ‘anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 103 of 02/06/25’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org’.

Customers shocked at what had happened posted: