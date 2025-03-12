Wife of Kingsmill massacre's sole survivor dies - tributes paid to Margaret Black, beloved wife of Alan
Margaret Black, beloved wife of Alan and who raised three children with him in the aftermath of the atrocity, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday (9th).
Late of College Square East in Bessbrook, Co Armagh, she passed away in Newry’s Daisy Hill Hospital, with the family stating her death was deeply regretted and her life “lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family circle”. The Black family have stated donations can be made in lieu to the Renal Unit at Daisy Hill Hospital.
A funeral service for family and friends took place today (12th) at 11am, followed by interment in the cemetery of Bessbrook Presbyterian Church.
A death notice described her as the “beloved wife of Alan, loving mummy to Alan, Robbie and Karen (Danny), caring Nanny to Daniel, Kyle, Evie and Korey”.
She was also said to be the “devoted daughter of Ena and the late Robert and cherished sister of Georgina, Roberta, Gary and Geoff”, and “a much loved aunt, sister-in-law, neighbour and friend”.
Alan Black was one of 11 Protestant textile workers whose minibus was stopped by gunmen near the village of Kingsmill in Co Armagh on January 5, 1976.
The gunmen, who have since been declared to be IRA members despite a supposed ceasefire at the time, lined the workmen alongside the minibus and shot them.
Mr Black was hit 18 times, but miraculously survived – the only member of the attacked workmen to live.
Now in his eighties and in poor health, he has been a relentless campaigner for the truth about the massacre.