Wife of Kingsmill massacre's sole survivor dies - tributes paid to Margaret Black, beloved wife of Alan

By Iain Gray
Published 12th Mar 2025, 17:59 BST
Kingsmill Massacre survivor Alan Black speaks to the media outside Laganside Courts, Belfast, following the conclusion of an inquest into the atrocity last year. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wireplaceholder image
Kingsmill Massacre survivor Alan Black speaks to the media outside Laganside Courts, Belfast, following the conclusion of an inquest into the atrocity last year. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire
The wife of the sole survivor of 1976’s brutal Kingsmill Massacre has passed away.

Margaret Black, beloved wife of Alan and who raised three children with him in the aftermath of the atrocity, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday (9th).

Most Popular

Late of College Square East in Bessbrook, Co Armagh, she passed away in Newry’s Daisy Hill Hospital, with the family stating her death was deeply regretted and her life “lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family circle”. The Black family have stated donations can be made in lieu to the Renal Unit at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A funeral service for family and friends took place today (12th) at 11am, followed by interment in the cemetery of Bessbrook Presbyterian Church.

Kingsmill Massacre survivor Alan Black speaks to the media in Stormont in October 2024, calling for the release of a Police Ombudsman report on the atrocity. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wireplaceholder image
Kingsmill Massacre survivor Alan Black speaks to the media in Stormont in October 2024, calling for the release of a Police Ombudsman report on the atrocity. Photo: Rebecca Black/PA Wire

A death notice described her as the “beloved wife of Alan, loving mummy to Alan, Robbie and Karen (Danny), caring Nanny to Daniel, Kyle, Evie and Korey”.

She was also said to be the “devoted daughter of Ena and the late Robert and cherished sister of Georgina, Roberta, Gary and Geoff”, and “a much loved aunt, sister-in-law, neighbour and friend”.

Alan Black was one of 11 Protestant textile workers whose minibus was stopped by gunmen near the village of Kingsmill in Co Armagh on January 5, 1976.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The gunmen, who have since been declared to be IRA members despite a supposed ceasefire at the time, lined the workmen alongside the minibus and shot them.

Mr Black was hit 18 times, but miraculously survived – the only member of the attacked workmen to live.

Now in his eighties and in poor health, he has been a relentless campaigner for the truth about the massacre.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice