Woman, 64, dead after Co Antrim road crash
A woman has died after a single-vehicle road crash, the PSNI have just announced.
They are appealing for witnesses to the traffic collision which occurred on John Street, in the centre of Ballymoney, on Monday, December 6, at about 4.40pm.
Police said: “Tragically, a 64-year-old female pedestrian has since died.
“Enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1329 06/12/21.”
