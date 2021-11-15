Woman and four men arrested in probe into North Antrim UDA

Detective Chief Inspector Brennan from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “Today’s arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of those who we suspect have been engaged in a range of violent incidents including multiple shootings, assaults and incidents involving the use of explosive materials, which had the potential to cause loss of life.

“Those people who are involved in this type of dangerous and life-threatening criminality, where they are using weapons or unstable explosive items in often heavily populated residential areas, put entire communities at risk. These individuals will remain a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force due to the violent human rights abuses they carry out on members of their local communities.

“We will continue to work with our partners and communities across North Antrim to relentlessly tackle the scourge of criminals who use the threat of violence in an attempt to coercively take control of people’s lives. Together we can tackle this.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arrest

“I know that communities want to live in peace without the threat of being innocently caught up in the activities of violent criminals. I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating a range of human rights abuses and violent criminal activity linked to the North Antrim UDA have arrested a woman, aged 52, and four men, aged 38, 43, 47 and 50, in the Ballymoney, Limavady and Coleraine areas on suspicion of a number of offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Brennan from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “Today’s arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of those who we suspect have been engaged in a range of violent incidents including multiple shootings, assaults and incidents involving the use of explosive materials, which had the potential to cause loss of life.

“Those people who are involved in this type of dangerous and life-threatening criminality, where they are using weapons or unstable explosive items in often heavily populated residential areas, put entire communities at risk. These individuals will remain a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force due to the violent human rights abuses they carry out on members of their local communities.

“We will continue to work with our partners and communities across North Antrim to relentlessly tackle the scourge of criminals who use the threat of violence in an attempt to coercively take control of people’s lives. Together we can tackle this.

“I know that communities want to live in peace without the threat of being innocently caught up in the activities of violent criminals. I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.