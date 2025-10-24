Woman arrested in investigation into sharing of image from road-death scene
A woman has been arrested and bailed by police investigating the alleged sharing of a graphic image from the scene of a road death.
Police in Newry arrested the woman, 47, on Thursday, on suspicion of misuse of a public electronic network to send a grossly offensive message.
A 67-year-old man died after a crash in the Albert Basin area of the city on Wednesday.
The woman has been released on bail pending further police inquiries.