Woman arrested in investigation into sharing of image from road-death scene

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 24th Oct 2025, 16:17 BST
A woman has been arrested and bailed by police investigating the alleged sharing of a graphic image from the scene of a road deathplaceholder image
A woman has been arrested and bailed by police investigating the alleged sharing of a graphic image from the scene of a road death
A woman has been arrested and bailed by police investigating the alleged sharing of a graphic image from the scene of a road death.

Police in Newry arrested the woman, 47, on Thursday, on suspicion of misuse of a public electronic network to send a grossly offensive message.

A 67-year-old man died after a crash in the Albert Basin area of the city on Wednesday.

The woman has been released on bail pending further police inquiries.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice