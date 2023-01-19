Woman arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Lurgan
Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary at the Monroe Avenue area of Lurgan on Sunday 8th January, have arrested a woman.
In a statement Detective Inspector Handley said: “A 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary on Wednesday 18th January.
"She was subsequently released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
“Our enquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 350 08/01/23.
"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."