Woman dragged from her car, threatened with a hammer and punched in the head before being robbed

The incident happened in north Belfast.

An 18-year-old man has since been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Rice said: “At approximately 12.30am we received a report that a woman had been robbed the Castleton Gardens area of the city.

PSNI

“The victim was dragged from her car and threatened with a hammer before being punched in the head and a sum of money taken from her.

“Officers attended and arrested the man on suspicion of robbery. He remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 33 of 20/02/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.