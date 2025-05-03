Woman escapes uninjured following arson attack at house in Londonderry

A woman has been left shaken following an arson attack on a house in Londonderry, police have said.

A woman has been left shaken following an arson attack on a house in Londonderry , police have said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a fire at a house in the city in the early hours of Saturday.

Shortly after 3am , police and emergency services were called to the house in the Gweebara Park area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said it is believed that a man approached the property and poured some form of accelerant onto the front porch and front door before setting it alight and then making off on foot.

He was described as wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, with the hood up and his face covered, and dark tracksuit bottoms.

Damage was caused to both the internal and external front door areas of the house.

The woman, who was in the property at the time, was not physically injured, but has been left shaken by the ordeal, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are treating it as arson with intent to endanger life.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police.