News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Woman held and properties searched in latest drug raids under umbrella of 'Operation Dealbreaker'

The PSNI have detained a woman, aged 34, as part of its latest actions under ‘Operation Dealbreaker’.

By Adam Kula
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police said the Organised Crime Branch searched four properties today across Belfast, Portadown and Hillsborough.

They “seized a number of items for further examination, including a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, mobile phones and a quantity of cash”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dealbreaker was launched in July 2021.

General view of handcuffs
Most Popular

At the time, Detective Superintendent Zoë McKee from the Organised Crime Unit said: “Operation Dealbreaker will cover every aspect of the police service’s drug related operational activity, and reflects our organisational commitment to tackling the harm caused by illegal drugs and illicit prescription medication, their supply, use, and misuse in Northern Ireland.”

The last press release about the operation came on January 12 when the PSNI arrested a 46-year-old man in the Drumahoe area, a neighbourhood on the far south-eastern edge of Londonderry city, under the Dealbreaker banner.

Drugs with an estimated street value of £3,000 were uncovered, as was £3,000 in cash.

The PSNI asks for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Number of Northern Irish hotels used to house migrants is officially revealed by The Home Office

VIDEO: FBU boss Matt Wrack declares firefighters have backed strike action by a landslide in Northern Ireland – and across the UK