Police said the Organised Crime Branch searched four properties today across Belfast, Portadown and Hillsborough.

They “seized a number of items for further examination, including a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, mobile phones and a quantity of cash”.

Dealbreaker was launched in July 2021.

At the time, Detective Superintendent Zoë McKee from the Organised Crime Unit said: “Operation Dealbreaker will cover every aspect of the police service’s drug related operational activity, and reflects our organisational commitment to tackling the harm caused by illegal drugs and illicit prescription medication, their supply, use, and misuse in Northern Ireland.”

The last press release about the operation came on January 12 when the PSNI arrested a 46-year-old man in the Drumahoe area, a neighbourhood on the far south-eastern edge of Londonderry city, under the Dealbreaker banner.

Drugs with an estimated street value of £3,000 were uncovered, as was £3,000 in cash.

The PSNI asks for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info

