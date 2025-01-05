Woman left badly shaken after having suspected gun pointed at her during handbag theft

PSNI officers are investigating

​A woman has been left badly shaken after having her handbag snatched and a suspected handgun pointed at her.

​Detectives are appealing for information following the robbery at the Ormeau Road area of south Belfast on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: “Shortly after 3.10pm, it was reported that a woman in her 20s was walking and as she began crossing at the junction of Candahar Street, an unknown male snatched her black leather bag from her shoulder.

"The male off towards Burmah Street when the female gave chase and at the junction of Burmah Street and Ava Avenue, it was reported the male pointed a suspected handgun at the woman before making off in the direction of Parkmore Street.

“The woman received a cut to her knee and was left bad shaken following the incident. The male is described as of thin build and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a black zipped up coat and wearing grey, black and white trainers with a baby blue tick on them.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 740 04/01/25.