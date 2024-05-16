Woman left shaken after shots fired at her Etna Drive home causing damage to a window and the front door

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of shots being fired at a property in the Etna Drive area of Belfast on Thursday night, May 15th.

It was reported to police around 10.10pm that a short time earlier a number of shots had been fired at a house in the area.

Damage was caused to a window and the front door, the female occupant was uninjured but left shaken as a result of the incident.Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the Etna Drive area on Thursday evening between 9.30pm and 10.15pm, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to get in touch.

“You can contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1924 of 15/05/24 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”