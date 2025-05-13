Woman remanded in custody after causing criminal damage to Chloe Mitchell memorial garden in Ballymena

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 13th May 2025, 15:54 BST
A 38-year-old woman has been remanded in custody, following a report of criminal damage caused to Chloe Mitchell’s Memorial Garden in the Wakehurst Park area of Ballymena, yesterday, Monday 12th May.

The woman appeared before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with criminal damage.

Most Popular

She was remanded in custody.

Chief Inspector Tate said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with the communities we serve, to bring offenders to justice for their criminal behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A woman has been charged in relation to the vandalism of a memorial garden dedicated to murder victim Chloe Mitchell. The PSNI said that the 38-year-old suspect was arrested and charged following a report of criminal damage to a memorial garden in the Wakehurst Park area of Ballymena on Sunday.placeholder image
A woman has been charged in relation to the vandalism of a memorial garden dedicated to murder victim Chloe Mitchell. The PSNI said that the 38-year-old suspect was arrested and charged following a report of criminal damage to a memorial garden in the Wakehurst Park area of Ballymena on Sunday.

“It can be really upsetting when something that is important to the local community is deliberately damaged or broken by other people, so it’s important for these incidents to be reported to police.

“Individuals who engage in this type of behaviour have no right to cause fear amongst communities and their actions will certainly not be tolerated.

"Please continue to help us help you, by reporting your concerns via our 101 number.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice