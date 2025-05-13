Woman remanded in custody after causing criminal damage to Chloe Mitchell memorial garden in Ballymena
The woman appeared before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with criminal damage.
She was remanded in custody.
Chief Inspector Tate said: “This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with the communities we serve, to bring offenders to justice for their criminal behaviour.
“It can be really upsetting when something that is important to the local community is deliberately damaged or broken by other people, so it’s important for these incidents to be reported to police.
“Individuals who engage in this type of behaviour have no right to cause fear amongst communities and their actions will certainly not be tolerated.
"Please continue to help us help you, by reporting your concerns via our 101 number.”