Woman suffers racially motivated verbal abuse and was physically assaulted on-board a bus in the University Avenue area of south Belfast

By Gemma Murray
Published 7th May 2025, 15:57 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 16:08 BST
University Avenue BelfastUniversity Avenue Belfast
University Avenue Belfast
Police are appealing for information following a report of assault on-board a bus in the University Avenue area of south Belfast on Sunday, 4th May.
Read More
Three people rushed to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after collision betwee...

The statement says that the bus was travelling the route from Ormeau Road taking in University Avenue, Botanic Avenue, Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street and Bedford Street.

Inspector McCourt said: “At around 8pm, it was reported to police that a female passenger was subjected to both racially-motivated verbal abuse, as well as being physically assaulted by a female and male on the bus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Three men, who were on the bus, attempted to intervene and were verbally abused by the male and female passengers.

"As both the man and woman were ordered to leave the bus, it was reported the female threw a large bottle at one of the men.

"The man sustained a cut to his lip following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this time, these incidents are being treated as both racially and homophobic-motivated hate crimes.

“We are appealing to anyone who was on board the bus service at the time of the incident and who may be able to assist with this investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1161 05/05/25.”

Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/report or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice