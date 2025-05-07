Woman suffers racially motivated verbal abuse and was physically assaulted on-board a bus in the University Avenue area of south Belfast
The statement says that the bus was travelling the route from Ormeau Road taking in University Avenue, Botanic Avenue, Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street and Bedford Street.
Inspector McCourt said: “At around 8pm, it was reported to police that a female passenger was subjected to both racially-motivated verbal abuse, as well as being physically assaulted by a female and male on the bus.
“Three men, who were on the bus, attempted to intervene and were verbally abused by the male and female passengers.
"As both the man and woman were ordered to leave the bus, it was reported the female threw a large bottle at one of the men.
"The man sustained a cut to his lip following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and at this time, these incidents are being treated as both racially and homophobic-motivated hate crimes.
“We are appealing to anyone who was on board the bus service at the time of the incident and who may be able to assist with this investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1161 05/05/25.”
Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/report or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org