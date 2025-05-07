Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people were rushed to hospital yesterday after a collision between a lorry and a car.

The collision happened on the Sheepwalk Road, Lisburn – and it remained closed this morning.

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 17:08 on Tuesday 6th May, following reports of an incident on the Sheepwalk Road area, Lisburn.

They despatched 3 Emergency Ambulances, 1 HART Team, 1 Ambulance Officer and HEMS also attended by road.

"Three people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast by Ambulance,” said the spokesman.

A spokesman from the NIFRS added that two Appliances from Lisburn Fire Station, one Appliance from Crumlin Fire Station and the Specialist Rescue Team from Central Fire Station attended the incident.

"Firefighters were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry. The driver of the lorry was out on arrival of Firefighters,” they said.

"Firefighters used road traffic collision equipment and specialist rescue equipment to extract a casualty from the car.

"Both casualties were left in the care of NIAS and the scene was handed over to the PSNI. The incident was dealt with by 8:41pm."

This morning a PSNI spokesman advised that “Sheepwalk Road, Lisburn, remains closed this morning, Wednesday 7th May, due to a two vehicle road traffic collision in the area”.