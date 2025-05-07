Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you had summer plans this week, perhaps attending the North West 200 Race Week from May 7-10, you can rest easy as we are destined to see endless sunshine in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we near exam time, the sun traditionally makes a stunning appearance and this week is no exception, however according to Met Office spokesman Andrea Bishop, the dial did fall to 0.9C in Katesbridge and 0.9C in Magilligan overnight.

And also according to Andrew Bishop, some of the top temperatures yesterday were 18.3C in Armagh and Thomastown, Fermanagh yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Claire Nasir a Met Office meteorologist, ‘high pressure is firmly in charge through the next few days as the weather remains dry’.

"We are chasing cloud and one or two showers cannot be ruled out,” she added.

"Temperatures are higher than Monday today and the wind a bit brisk in places,” she added.

"Tomorrow will be warmer again and there will be more cloud on Friday which will be around 19C”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But according to the Met Office Northern Ireland today saw ‘a chilly start for many inland areas’ before temperatures quickly lifted for ‘another settled, dry day with sunshine quite prolonged’.

The Briggs Equipment North West 200, Ireland’s biggest road race, attracts100,000 fans and the best racers on the planet each May with three days of 2025 race week set to begin on Wednesday, 7 May. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

‘Highs generally above seasonal averages with inland areas enjoying a pleasantly warm afternoon, but highs more subdued around east coast’.

There will be a maximum temperature of 18 °C.

And tonight it will be ‘dry with good clear spells for most, this combining with light and variable winds to allow temperatures to fall away quickly, bringing a rural frost for some come dawn’.

There will be a minimum temperature of 0 °C.

close up of smiling young women in sunglasses

And Thursday will see ‘another chilly start for some’ before being ‘dry and sunny again for most, if not all, with light winds and temperatures above seasonal averages, particularly for inland areas’.

There will be a maximum temperature of 18 °C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the outlook for Friday to Sunday is that it will ‘stay dry with good periods of sunshine through Friday and Saturday, but cloud increasing from the west on Sunday to bring the chance of some patchy light rain’.

And looking further ahead – Sunday 11 May - Tuesday 20 May – ‘Dry across the majority of the UK with clear or sunny spells for many areas as high pressure dominates the weather pattern across the UK.

‘However, at the start of this period, thicker cloud is likely in the far north for a time with some patchy rain and drizzle in north and northwest Scotland.

‘Similarly, over the first few days of this period, cloud will probably thicken in parts the southwest with a few showers in places, with a small chance some of these could be heavy or thundery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Winds will mostly be light with daytime temperatures likely to be slightly above normal for the time of year, although there is a chance of some cold nights’.

And looking even further ahead – Wednesday 21 May - Wednesday 4 Jun – ‘Fairly typical weather for the time of year is most likely through this period.

‘Overall, fine and dry weather is more likely to dominate although this may be interspersed by occasional spells of rain and showers, with a risk of heavy rain and thunderstorms in places.