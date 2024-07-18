Pam Morrison, whose three brothers, Ronnie, Cecil and Jimmy Graham, were murdered by the IRA in separate shooting incidents in Co Fermanagh during the 1980s. Pam has welcomed the development of an app by victims' support group South East Fermanagh Foundation that charts the history of the Troubles in her part of Fermanagh, which tells the story of 42 lives lost in the area during the conflict, keeping her brother's memory alive.

Pam Morrison lost her brothers: Ronnie, Cecil and Jimmy Graham , in separate shooting incidents in Co Fermanagh during the 1980s. They were all part-time members of the UDR.

Ms Morrison's sister, Hilary, a UDR Greenfinch, died in 1979 at the age of 27 having never recovered from injuries sustained when a car crashed through a checkpoint in a non-Troubles related incident.

The Lisnaskea pensioner, who says the pain of losing her four siblings is as sore today as it was at the time of their deaths, has welcomed the development of an app that charts the history of the Troubles in her part of Fermanagh.

Victims' support group, the South East Fermanagh Foundation (Seff), has created the virtual trail to tell the story of 42 lives lost in the area during the conflict.

The South East Fermanagh trail includes the stories of Ronnie, who was shot in Lisnaskea; and Cecil, who was murdered in nearby Donagh. It also refers to the murder of Jimmy, who was killed in Derrylin on the other side of Upper Lough Erne. They were all members of the UDR and all off duty when they were targeted.

Ms Morrison, now aged in her 70s, said the app would help inform younger generations about the lives lost in the area during the Troubles.

"I agree very much with it being brought forward to let people know about it and the people learn the truth about it. It's a very good way of remembering the families," she said.

"I think it's a very good idea for people to learn, because some of the young generations don't even know anything about it."

Lance Corporal Ronnie Graham , 39, a married father of two, was killed in June 1981 when he was ambushed by the IRA while delivering groceries to a house in Lisnaskea.

Five months later, Cecil Graham , 31, was shot dead by the IRA shortly after visiting his wife and newly-born first child at his mother-in-law's home in Donagh.

"He only had a few hours with his first wee child, he never really got knowing his child," said Ms Morrison.

In February 1985 , married father-of-two Jimmy Graham was shot dead as he drove to pick up children on a school bus in Derrylin.

Ms Morrison was left as the last surviving of the five Graham siblings.

"You can never forget, you have to learn to live with it, you don't have the same life, your life is just destroyed and you just do the best, you try to live the best you can," she said.

"They were all very young, they were all so young to lose their lives and it's still every bit as sore today as it was then.

"I think it's a very good idea to keep remembering."

Seff director Kenny Donaldson said the app was a natural extension of physical tours they had been hosting in the area for about 15 years.

"Their core purpose is to afford people with the opportunity to see first-hand the impact of violence across our community," he said.

"The next phase of the project was to develop our IT and digital footprint and, in this regard, Seff has worked in partnership with INEQE Safeguarding Group .

"The new legacy apps project allows users the opportunity to view the trails virtually, or with the assistance of the app and interactive map contained within, you may also undertake the trail in person.

"This can either be done in the suggested route and sequence, or in any order in which you personally prefer to navigate the trail."

Mr Donaldson added: "This new virtual method of relaying the experiences of those living across our borderlands, who faced a brutal terrorist campaign motivated by sectarian and ethnic influences, will mean that people will be able to engage and be informed by the realities of what people endured, and the incredible resilience and steadfast commitment they demonstrated to the law, refusing to bring to other's door what had been brought to theirs."

The Seff trail app charting the South East Fermanagh area goes live on August 15 . The foundation has already developed a trail covering the Enniskillen area.

