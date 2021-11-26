Army restructuring: boost for troops in Northern Ireland with additional reserve company and new premier regiment

It was also announced by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that the same number of units would remain in Northern Ireland but host a greater proportion of its workforce, as well as gaining an additional reserve company of the Royal Irish.

Commander 38 (Irish) Brigade, Chris Davies, said: “I am delighted that the Army’s continued commitment to Northern Ireland will not be significantly altered with the same number of units and a higher proportion of soldiers based here.”

One of the biggest announcements was the formation of a new Ranger Regiment, part of which will be based in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UUP leader, Doug Beattie MC, welcomed the announcement

The regiment, which forms part of the newly established Army Special Operations Brigade, will be led by the First Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland (1 SCOTS) based at Palace Barracks in Holywood.

UUP leader Doug Beattie, a former captain within the Royal Irish Regiment, welcomed the Government and the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to Northern Ireland.

He said: “It shows a real commitment to Northern Ireland.

“Firstly, the increase of a rifle company within 2 R Irish (the Second Battalion of the Royal Irish Regiment) to improve the reserve footprint in Northern Ireland.

“Secondly, they are forming one of their premier Ranger Regiments within Northern Ireland.”

The Ranger Regiment is expected to be deployed alongside allies to counter extremist organisations and hostile state threats.

Mr Beattie said: “It’s a real thumbs up for Northern Ireland and the people here. Increasingly we will see more and more people from Northern Ireland who wish to join the military will be hoping to join that regiment.”

The British Army will act as an “expeditionary fighting force” designed to be “deployable and lethal” under new reforms, according to the Defence Secretary.

Mr Wallace told MPs that a restructuring and reorganisation of units will take place in the coming years, with the regular Army standing at 73,000 by 2025 – a reduction from 82,000 although 500 higher than the initial target.

This will be combined with an Army reserve of 30,000.

Mr Wallace said the Government has provided the resources for a “generational modernisation” of defence, with £41.3 billion being injected into army equipment and support over the decade – £8.6 billion more than had been planned prior to the Integrated Review.

He said: “The Army will now be reorganised to operate on a continuous basis, fielding all the relevant capabilities for this era of constant competition and persistently engaged around the globe supporting our partners and deterring our adversaries.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry