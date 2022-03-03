‘Ukraine invasion is horrific – but that does not make it genocide’ says UK holocaust memorial boss

It comes after former DUP leader Edwin Poots used the term to describe the actions of invading Russian forces in an interview with Stephen Nolan during the week.

However, two different spokespeople have urged restraint when it comes to invoking the horrors of past genocides and applying them to situation in eastern Europe today.

Olivia Marks-Woldman OBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust in London, told the News Letter that the term is often used to describe “a really horrific atrocity that’s taking place” – but that is not the same as a campaign of genocide.

A view of heavy damage in the residential area of Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, following a Russian strike. (Twitter/StahivUA via AP)

“The term genocide has a very particular legal definition,” she said.

“And I don’t think we’re seeing evidence yet of genocide in Ukraine.

“Genocide is the deliberate targeting of members of a particular group with the intent to destroy them, in whole or in part.

“Whereas I think what we’re seeing in Ukraine from Russia is indiscriminate attacks across Ukraine regardless of who those individuals might be...

A Ukrainian serviceman walks past as fire and smoke rises over a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

“It doesn’t seem to meet the legal definition of genocide. That’s not to say that it ins’t absolutely horrific, and it’s possible we’re seeing war crimes.”

She added that the need “to be very careful about the use of the term genocide” is particularly relevant here because Putin has used a lot of “Holocaust imagery” as a pretext for the invasion (such as saying he was going to “de-Nazify” the country) – something she said is “really dangerous”.

On occasion, people have used the term in reference to the events of the Troubles, but she said this “I don’t think is accurate or helpful”.

Meanwhile Michael Black, a 72-year-old former retailer who has been chairman of the Belfast Jewish Community for the last 13 years, said: “I just hope beyond hope that we’re not going to see another genocide.

“It’s a bit early to use that term. The news is very sketchy.

“And what defines what’s a genocide, and what’s just an ugly war? I think it’s a bit premature.”

He said that “they talk about a genocide in China and in various parts of the world, and I’m not comfortable with that” – although he stressed he was “not offended” by Mr Poots’ use of the term.

The danger of over-using the word, he said, is that it “dilutes” its power, “and therefore it becomes not as serious”.

‘WE ARE WITNESSING GENOCIDE’:

Mr Poots’ specific remarks, made late on Wednesday night on BBC1, were as follows: “Putin has no business to be in Ukraine, full stop.

“We have a very powerful fleet of aircraft in Nato, so why do we not police the skies?”

He was challenged by Mr Noland about whether he is calling for Russian aircraft to be shot down.

“If a Russian plane is going to indiscriminately bomb civilians in a European country, are we to sit back and watch?” he replied.

“Because that’s currently what’s happening. We’re watching as genocide takes place.”

The Lagan Valley MLA and farming minister said not intervening could risk the ambitions of Vladimir Putin growing unchecked, like those of Hitler in the 1930s.

“If you go back to World War 2... if you do not face a bully, a bully will continue to bully,” he said.

“We didn’t take on Hitler before Poland. Ultimately he entered Poland as well.”

Mr Poots remarks came after DUP Belfast councillor David Brooks had reportedly branded Putin “new Hitler” during a council meeting in the city this week.

WHAT LEGALLY COUNTS AS GENOCIDE?:

The UK government takes its cue on the definition of genocide from a 1948 UN document titled: ‘Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide’. It reads:

In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:

(a) Killing members of the group;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

This has been in force since 1951 (but the UK only adopted it in 1970).

However another UN document – ‘When to refer to a situation as ‘genocide’’ – cautions against using the term too liberally.

It says: “It is extremely important that United Nations officials adhere to the correct usage of the term, for several reasons;

“(i) its frequent misuse in referring to large scale, grave crimes committed against particular populations;

“(ii) the emotive nature of the term and political sensitivity surrounding its use; and...

“(iii) the potential legal implications associated with a determination of genocide.”

