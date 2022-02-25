WATCH: Ukrainian forces are now armed with NLAW anti-tank bazookas – which have typically been built in Belfast

The NLAW missile (sometimes called the MBT LAW) is a shoulder-fired anti-tank weapon, like a bazooka.

Despite its chunky size, it is designed to be lightweight and usable by a single soldier in the field.

The NLAW is manufactured by French weapons firm Thales, which has facilities in Northern Ireland.

UK soldier with an NLAW

Meanwhle Swedish firm Saab designed the technology behind it.

Pro-Ukrainian military news site www.mil.in.ua carries pictures purporting to show NLAWs being unloaded, and says: “Production of NLAW is carried out at Thales Air Defence in Belfast with the cooperation of other British companies.”

Thales’ east Belfast missile factory has definitely been building them in recent years – although no-one from Thales, the MoD or Unite the Union (among others) was able to say whether production of the weapon still goes on at the city’s plant right up to present.

Saab Dynamics executive Görgen Johansson had said in 2017 that the firm had been considering alternative sites for making the weapon.

The British Army uses the weapon, which carries a 1.8kg (4lb) explosive charge and is accurate up to a least 600 metres (about 2,000ft).

It is designed so it can explode in the air directly above a tank, where the armour is often thinnest, instead of slamming into the thickly-plated body of the vehicle.

On January 17, defence minister Ben Wallace told the Commons: “[T]he UK will provide both training and defensive capabilities to Ukraine to help it best defend itself.

“Within that same principle, I can today confirm to the House that, in light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia and in addition to our current support, the UK is providing a new security assistance package to increase Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

“We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light, anti-armour defensive weapons systems.

“A small number of UK personnel will provide early-stage training for a short period of time within the framework of Operation Orbital before returning to the United Kingdom.”

The Daily Mail reported that 2,000 NLAW anti-tank missiles had been sent to Ukrainian forces by January, with more possibly on the way – plus a couple of dozen paratroopers to train fighters to use them.

Its reporter on the ground, Nick Craven, reported that Ukrainian Lt Col Ihor Bezogluk had told him: “God save the Queen! Thank you to Great Britain for giving us the NLAWs...

“These missiles have changed the war for us. It means we can fight the Russians and it doesn’t matter how many of them there are now that we have a way of stopping their armour.

“The Russians cannot scare us with numbers anymore.”

