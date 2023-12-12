Local mum Caitlin Johnston is asking for help to make the pathway of her not-yet-born baby into the world a little easier.

Caitlin Johnston, from Newtownards, asks for help here

In a GoFundMe, named ‘Our baby needs open heart surgery’, Caitlin says she already has a little girl called Everleigh who is 22 months old.

She also explains that she is now 33-weeks pregnant – but ‘unfortunately our baby girl has been diagnosed as having severe congenital heart disease’.

She adds: ‘We found out at around 22 weeks when we had our scan, our baby girl is really sick and with each appointment more information has come to light. With something that is supposed to be a magical time this has gave me anxiety and worry with every day that has passed as we are getting closer to her arrival’.

The concerned mother said her unborn ‘baby girl has 3 forms of congenital heart disease that unfortunately can not be treated in our local hospital in Belfast’.

She said she has been advised she needs to travel to Dublin ‘as they are the only hospital capable of treating our little girls conditions’.

‘She will require extensive open heart surgery soon after birth and will be extremely ill,’ adds Caitlin.

She said she has been advised she could be in Dublin for at least three weeks following giving birth.

The appeal adds that Caitlin was advised it could cost between £3200 - £7000 for accommodation – and they would not be able to raise this money.

She adds: “We are so thankful for any shares, donations or any support anyone can provide us at this extremely difficult time”.